Dragon Ball Daima Confirms October Release

Dragon Ball Daima will be ushering in a new era of the Dragon Ball anime franchise later this year, and the anime has confirmed it will be launching this October! Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime crafted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of late creator Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga making its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. While there is still much we don’t know about what to expect from this new anime in action, we’re at least privy to when this new series will be hitting screens later this year.

Previously confirming to be releasing some time this Fall, the newest update for Dragon Ball Daima has confirmed that the new anime series will be debuting in October. This indeed confirms its Fall 2024 anime schedule launch, but thankfully means it’s going to be hitting in October rather than potentially making fans wait until much later in the year for it. But unfortunately for the fans waiting to see the new anime, there is still no solid release date as of the time of this publication.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima Release Date?

Dragon Ball Daima will be launching some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime slate, but has yet to confirm a release date (or its international release plans) as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far (with an English dub release currently unconfirmed as well). Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”