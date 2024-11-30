Dragon Ball Daima Throws Shade At Vegeta In Unforgiveable Dig

For the majority of Dragon Ball Daima’s episodes so far, the camera has been strictly focused on the likes of Son Goku, the Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy as they navigate the Demon Realm. While this fact didn’t change in the latest installment of the series, episode eight, we did get another glimpse of the back-up that the quartet has been waiting for. Finally making their way to the Demon Realm proper, Vegeta, Piccolo, Bulma, and Hybis are on their way to help out Goku and company. Unfortunately for the Saiyan Prince, the fact that Hybis is an ally didn’t stop the low-key demon from hurling an insult his way that surprisingly doesn’t make Vegeta immediately become a Super Saiyan out of sheer rage.

Despite the fact that Vegeta has been transformed into a “first grader” thanks to the wish of the Demon Lord Gomah, that hasn’t stopped the Prince of all Saiyans from continuing his training. While all the Z-Fighters have had to get used to their new miniature forms, Vegeta has been training like a madman with some seriously heavy weights as he waited for Bulma to fix the ship needed to travel to the Demon Realm. While the process was riddled with issues, the demon Hybis hit the scene on orders from Panzy’s father, King Kadan, to bring the trio of Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma to the Demon Realm. Now that Goku has taken down the first Tamagami and scored the first Demon Realm Dragon Ball, Vegeta is going to have some work to do to catch up to his rival.



The Ultimate Dig At Vegeta

Ironically, Dragon Ball Daima’s eighth episode ends with Hybis making a dig at Vegeta as they travel to catch up with Goku and his allies. In talking with the Saiyan Prince, Hybis says the following, “You’re not even a king but you act so arrogant, so I ignored you.” Considering how close to his heart that Vegeta keeps his royal lineage to his heart, it shows some serious character growth that the Saiyan Prince didn’t immediately destroy the ship and transform into a full Super Saiyan in that moment.

Ironically enough, despite King Vegeta passing away years ago, the current Vegeta has never promoted himself from “Prince” to “King.” Perhaps whenever Dragon Ball Super returns from its manga hiatus, the Saiyan Prince might run into a scenario where he deems himself worthy of taking the crown, even though most of the Saiyan Race was eradicated quite some time ago.



A Super Saiyan War is Coming

In recent previews for the future of Dragon Ball Daima, it has been teased that Goku and Vegeta aren’t entirely going to see eye-to-eye when taking on another Tamagami. Even though the Saiyan Prince managed to turn himself around from his Majin days following the defeat of Majin Buu, that hasn’t stopped his quest from becoming stronger than Goku. With both Saiyans still able to become Super Saiyans 1 and 2 in their tinier forms, a potential fight between the two would be enough to shake the Demon Realm to its core.

Alongside the massive dig shot at Vegeta, Dragon Ball Daima’s latest is one that introduced some wild new elements to the Shonen universe’s lore. Some of the biggest revolve around Majin Buu’s origin and a Daima character that was actually in the vacinity of the fight between the pink powerhouse and Majin Vegeta during Dragon Ball Z. As the new anime continues, buckle up for more revelations if its first installments are any indication.

Want to see what Daima has in store for the Prince of all Saiyans? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.