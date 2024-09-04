Dragon Ball Daima Shares First Look at Super Saiyan Goku Mini

Dragon Ball Daima is finally on the horizon. It has been a year since the world was told about the new series, and Son Goku will lead the anime's release in October. In just over a month, Toei Animation will put Dragon Ball in the spotlight, and the anime's latest trailer gives us a first look at Super Saiyan Goku Mini.

As you can see below, a new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima was posted this week, and it gives us our most thorough look at the show yet. Not only do we get a peek at new villain and the anime's Demon Realm, but Goku Mini shows off his incredible power. After all, the hero can go Super Saiyan while in this younger form, and the iconic power boost looks as good as ever.

We already know that Goku Mini is the form our hero will take in Dragon Ball Daima, and it seems that form can pair with others. This trailer shows Goku Mini going Super Saiyan as well as Super Saiyan 2. Now, fans are questioning whether Super Saiyan 3 will make an appearance in this series. And depending on its place in the timeline, Goku Mini could one day tap into Ultra Instinct.

When Will Dragon Ball Daima Premiere?

Of course, Dragon Ball Daima has high expectations to meet, and Toei Animation will begin challenging them on October 11. Fuji TV will begin its broadcast of Dragon Ball Daima next month, and the show has been given a late-night slot to accommodate older fans and looser censorship guidelines.

With an extended premiere on hand, Dragon Ball Daima is expected to hit the ground running, and the comeback is very much overdue. The last time Goku graced the television with a new episode was March 2018 when Dragon Ball Super bowed out. So if you want to know more about Dragon Ball Daima, no sweat! You can read up on the series below thanks to Akira Toriyama's official description of the anime:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

What do you think about this first peek at Goku Mini going Super Saiyan? Are you excited to watch Dragon Ball Daima? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.