Dragon Ball Daima Hints at Tamagamis’ Power Levels (And It’s a Problem)

Dragon Ball Daima has been doing its best to nerf Goku and the Z-Fighters in more ways than one. On top of the anime heroes transforming into first graders thanks to a wish made on the Dragon Balls by the demon lord Gomah, the Demon Realm has a major hindrance when it comes to those fighting. The underworld locale has an air that makes it tough to move around in, functioning a lot like the gravity training that the Saiyans have endured throughout the franchise. While the Tamagami have been built up as one of the biggest challenges of the series, the demonic girl Panzy reveals just how strong these Dragon Ball protectors are.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 7, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In the latest episode, we are able to see not only Goku letting loose while fighting against Gomah’s army but Glorio and Kaioshin as well. While the Z-Fighters might have lost the full extent of their strength, they’re still more than enough to tackle these Majin lightweights. The Tamagami are a different matter altogether, as the trio of champions are the biggest obstacle to Goku and company getting their hands on the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls.

Toei Animation

The Tamagamis’ Power Level

Kaioshin, Glorio, Panzy, and Goku make their way to the first of three Tamagami that they have to defeat to score the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls. While we don’t see the full fight between the first Tamagami and Son Goku, Panzy lets it slip as to how strong the Tamagami are. Previously, the former Demon Lord Dabura had apparently tried to take on Neva’s creations and found himself out of luck. Due to this fact, we can get a good idea of the challenge that Goku has on his hands in episode eight.

As fans of Dragon Ball Z might recall, Dabura was a threat to the world even not taking into account his stone-turning saliva. The former Demon Lord fought a teenage Gohan to a standstill, meaning that he was around the same power level as Perfect Cell. With Goku struggling in the Demon Realm thanks to his stature and the environment, fighting something stronger than Cell might be a problem.

TOEI Animation

Goku Won’t Be Alone

While not highlighted in this latest episode, previews have already let Dragon Ball fans know that Goku won’t be alone in taking on this new threat. As confimed in this latest episode, Piccolo, Vegeta, and Bulma have arrived in the Demon Realm, meaning that Daima’s main characters have received some serious backup. Goku, Piccolo, and Vegeta are looking to team up to take on the Tamagami but even their combined strength might not be enough.

When it comes to Goku and Vegeta’s power levels, the best we’ve seen them be able to do so far is go Super Saiyan. As it stands, it has yet to be seen if they can transform into Super Saiyan 2, and for Son, it hasn’t been confirmed if he can jump to Super Saiyan 3. While Dragon Ball GT saw the Z-Fighter able to become SSJ3 when he was transformed into a child, the Grand Tour’s rules don’t apply to this new anime series.

Want to see what the future holds for the mini Z-Fighters in Daima's future?