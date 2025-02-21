Dragon Ball Daima Unleashes Bulma’s Ultimate Blackmail Against Vegeta

When it comes to power couples in Dragon Ball history, Vegeta and Bulma might be at the top of the list. While couples like Goku and Chi-Chi, #18 and Krillin, and Gohan and Videl make the rounds, the Saiyan Prince and the CEO of Capsule Corps have had quite the impact on the shonen franchise. With the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, the Prince of the Saiyans gets the chance to pit his strength against the Demon Lord Gomah and in doing so, is presented with a terrible proposition from his partner Bulma. Even with Super Saiyan 3 at his disposal, Vegeta didn’t see Bulma’s ultimate gambit coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to see Dragon Ball Daima’s nineteenth episode, “Betrayal,” be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The penultimate episode of the shonen anime has done what many fans have been waiting for, aka turning the Z-Fighters back into adults. While Glorio had a lot of mystery surrounding his allegiances, the former employee of Dr. Anisu used the wish on the Demon Realm Dragon Balls to undo Gomah and Degetsu’s wish. Putting their return to good use, Vegeta immediately takes on the current Demon Lord and goes Super Saiyan 3 as an adult for the first time in the series.

Toei Animation

Bulma’s Got The Goods

Realizing that Vegeta wasn’t exactly scoring an easy victory against Gomah, despite unleashing Super Saiyan 3, the Z-Fighters on the sidelines try to think of a way for the Saiyan Prince to back down. With the Supreme Kai stating that Vegeta would most likely die rather than give up on the fight, Bulma plays her trump card. In a shocking development, the Capsule Corporation head reveals a benefit of their relationship that Goku and company hadn’t been privy to.

Bulma yells to Vegeta that if he doesn’t step aside and let Goku and Piccolo fight Gomah, then he will never be allowed to take a bath with her ever again. This threat immediately causes the Prince of all Saiyans to back down, letting Son lead the charge in a plan with Piccolo. Transforming into a Super Saiyan 4, Goku is hoping to distract long enough that his Namekian buddy will dislodge the Evil Third Eye from Gomah’s forehead.

Super Saiyan Finale

There is one episode left in Dragon Ball Daima’s initial season, leaving many anime fans to wonder how the many plotlines of the Demon Realm will wrap. As of the writing of this article, Daima has not been confirmed for a second season and no new anime projects have been confirmed in the shonen universe. Many fans are anxiously waiting to see if Dragon Ball Super arcs like the Moro Arc and the Granolah Arc will be animated and we’re certainly crossing our fingers that these storylines are on the way to the screen.

