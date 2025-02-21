Dragon Ball Daima Introduces Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku

What many believed was impossible was made possible thanks to Dragon Ball Daima. In the previous episode, a last-minute assist from the elderly Namekian Neva allowed Goku to canonically achieve the transformation dubbed “Super Saiyan 4” in Dragon Ball GT. Now, thanks to the events taking place in the anime’s penultimate episode, Son Goku has once again called upon this transformation, albeit in a way that many didn’t see coming. Goku has managed to unleash the power of an adult Super Saiyan 4, leaving many to wonder if his return to form is one that will be able to take down the Demon Lord Gomah.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for Dragon Ball Daima’s latest anime episode, “Betrayal,” be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Much of the penultimate anime episode focuses on an adult Vegeta using Super Saiyan 3 in a bid to take down the powered-up Gomah, who is using the power of the Evil Third Eye to give himself quite the upgrade. Thanks to Glorio’s wish on the Demon Realm’s Porunga, the Z-Fighters have all been made adults once again but this fact hasn’t stopped Son Goku from being able to rely on the Super Saiyan transformation that first got its start in the Grand Tour.

Super Saiyan 4 Is Go

In a scene that is sure to take the internet by storm, Son Goku recreates the scene where he first introduces Super Saiyan 3 to Majin Buu in the final major arc of Dragon Ball Z. In showing off the Super Saiyan levels to Gomah, he doesn’t stop with three but instead reveals that he can still access the power of Super Saiyan 4 whenever he wants. In unleashing his ultimate form for Daima, Goku is looking to bring the anime to a close as the final and twentieth episode will air later this month and will bring the Z-Fighters’ adventure in the Demon Realm to a close.

Super Saiyan 4 definitely looks a lot better on Goku as an adult pic.twitter.com/ae1DBIXOBF — Crooz 🖤 (@croooozin) February 21, 2025

As shonen fans have noted, Daima’s Super Saiyan 4 makes a few “tweaks” when it comes to how the form has traditionally looked in both Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Heroes. Instead of sporting black hair, Goku is rocking a red hair look for the new canon transformation, proving that Akira Toriyama was looking to put his own spin on the fourth Super Saiyan level. Of course, Goku being able to use this form at will presents a whole other question.

Why Isn’t Super Saiyan 4 in Super Then?

This is the biggest question that is now facing shonen fans as if Goku can call upon this transformation whenever he wants, why didn’t he ever use it during Dragon Ball Super? It’s possible that the form can only be accessed within the Demon Realm, as Neva has yet to truly explain just how he was able to give Son this power-up. With one episode remaining in Dragon Ball Daima, there’s a lot of ground to cover and we’re looking forward to see what questions will be answered in the potential series finale.

