DC Comics Star Jorge Jiminez Inks Epic Goku Tribute

The worlds of anime and North American comic books have been some massive mediums for introducing readers to countless hard-hitting stories across the boards. While the heroes of Dragon Ball Z have never officially met the heroes of the DC Comic Universe, that hasn't stopped comic book artists from trying their hands at sketching major anime protagonists and antagonists in their unique styles. The latest case is Jorge Jiminez, a major artist for DC Comics who has worked on Batman, Superman, and The Justice League, trying out his skills when it comes to Son Goku of Dragon Ball fame.

While Goku is currently fighting alongside Vegeta and the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah against Gas, the strongest member of the criminal organization known as the Heeters, in the pages of the manga, the protagonist of Dragon Ball will be taking a back seat when it comes to the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Training off-world with both the Prince of all Saiyans and the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, Gohan and Piccolo will be taking up the slack when it comes to fighting against the return of the Red Ribbon Army and the androids that they plan on using to get revenge against the Z-Fighters.

Jorge Jiminez took to his Official Twitter Account to share a new sketch of Goku, walking viewers through his process of sketching out the Saiyan hero that is set to continue fighting against stronger and stronger opponents as Dragon Ball Super continues in both the manga and the anime:

While DC and Dragon Ball might have never crossed over, the argument remains amongst the fan communities of both when it comes to who would win in a fight between Goku and Superman, with countless discussions, animations, and fan comics being created in an attempt to find that answer.

DC Comics has been moving into the world of manga, however, with characters such as Batman, Superman, The Joker, and the Justice League all recently venturing into the medium with stories of their own. While DC hasn't announced that they will be crossing over, we did witness Marvel's Deadpool teaming up with All Might in an official story, Deadpool: Samurai, so we're definitely in "anything can happen" territory at this point in time.

What do you think of this DC artist's take on one of the most popular Shonen characters of all time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of DC and Dragon Ball.