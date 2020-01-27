Dragon Ball Artwork Brings Every Kind of Bulma Together

Akira Toriyama may have taken the Dragon Ball franchise in a vastly different direction from where it all began, but even with the major shifts in tone and style the universe of the series has kept the same core. Because as much as Son Goku is the central character of the entire series, Bulma has always played some sort of role in every story that followed. Even when she’s relegated to the background for when the series goes into its huger fights, Toriyama has always made sure to make a statement with Bulma by experimenting with her looks over the years.

From the very beginning of the franchise, Bulma has donned several different outfits depending on the situation. Sometimes she’s forced to change into lewder than expected looks, and sometimes she’s just experimenting with her hair or outfit style. In fact, her wanting to keep her youthful looks even played into the story of Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

But even knowing how many outfits and looks she’s had over the years, it can still be quite impressive to see just how many there are when grouped all together. But this fun art from @6um on Twitter has gathered all of the looks into one place to show just how far Dragon Ball’s central heroine has come!

Accounting from Bulma’s debut outfit in Dragon Ball to the canonical end of the series with End of Z, this art sparked tons of fun debates among fans as they can’t quite decide which of these various looks are the best. While some fans are definitely fans of Bulma’s earlier looks in Dragon Ball, there are just as many who prefer Bulma’s older days. But what this art does show, however, is that Bulma will always look great no matter what form she takes!

What are your favorite Bulma makeovers? Which Bulma look is the best overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

