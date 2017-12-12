‘Fairly OddParents’ Creator Shares ‘Dragon Ball’ Mash-Up

Butch Hartman is vying to become a fan-favorite artist in the anime fandom. After creating series like The Fairly OddParents, Hartman is showing off his true otaku status online, and Gohan is the latest crossover recipient.

Over on Twitter, Hartman had Dragon Ball fans buzzing after he shared a colorful drawing he did of Gohan and Jorgen Von Strangle. The former will be immediately familiar to anime fans as the Saiyan is Goku’s eldest son. As for the latter, the buff fairy is the strongest of his kind, and he’s got the muscles to prove it.

So, it’s up to you to decide what would happen if the two characters went up against one another.

The crossover sketch sees Jorgen standing behind Gohan as the anime hero power-ups into his Super Saiyan Form. Goku’s son is dressed in his classic orange Gi and his hair is as yellow as ever. However, Gohan has traded in his blue Super Saiyan eyes for lime-green irises. And, as you can see above, Gohan seems to be powering up an energy blast with his outstretched fist.

Fans are loving the new anime and cartoon mash-up, but they cannot say they are surprised by it. Over the last few weeks, Hartman has shared a slew of crossovers featuring Naruto, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, One Punch Man, and more.

Earlier this year, Hartman even teamed up with Crunchyroll to give The Fairly OddParents a full-on anime makeover. The artist did an anime-style imagining of Timmy Turner and his fairy godparent comrades taking on Mr. Crocker. The fight paid homage to classic series like Dragon Ball, and Hartman told fans he took on the crossover because he is a big fan of the anime industry.

Which anime crossover would you like to see Hartman draw up next? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!