Dragon Ball Fanatic Shares Peek at Impressively Huge Collection

Dragon Ball Z is easily one of the biggest anime properties in the world today, only being beaten in overall merchandise sales by the likes of juggernauts such as One Piece and Pokemon, and one dedicated fan has given others an in-depth look into the impressively huge collection that he has amassed over the years! With action figures, statues, busts, and far more examples of purchasable items being produced for the decades long franchise, the Dragon Ball fan in question shows off the huge collection of merch that he has amassed since starting his journey over five years ago!

The Dragon Ball series has entered into a renaissance period for the sale of its merchandise, with the sequel story of Dragon Ball Super creating far more examples of characters and transformations for fans to purchase via statues, models, and numerous other pieces of merch. With recent years seeing hundreds of millions of dollars made on the back of the Akira Toriyama franchise, it's no surprise to see that some fans go all in when it comes to amassing their collections of the Saiyans and their eternal struggles against stronger and stronger foes!

Chris Sabat, the English Voice of Vegeta, shared this insane video in a segment dubbed "My Anime Room' showing the fan's huge collection that takes the entirety of his first floor of his house, with even some of it left out as he mentions due to the fact that he ran out of space:

Let this insane DBZ collection brighten your socially distanced lives: https://t.co/zrOEbWkKcm@ShiaHauls in on another level. #dbz — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) March 28, 2020

Since beginning in 1984 thanks to creator Akira Toriyama, the series has skyrocketed to easily become one of the most popular and recognizable Shonen series in the world. With Dragon Ball Super continuing the story of the Saiyans and their battles against the Gods and even stronger foes, there is sure to be more merchandise made that focuses on Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and the rest of the hundreds of cast members within the anime series!

What's your favorite piece of Dragon Ball merchandise that has been sold over the years? If you had to guess, what anime do you own the most merchandise from? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the hard hitting world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.