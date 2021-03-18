Dragon Ball Fandom Welcomes Saiyan Day with Online Celebrations

✖

The race of the Saiyans was first introduced at the beginning of the sequel series that became the most popular entry into Akira Toriyama's franchise in Dragon Ball Z, as Goku's brother Raditz explained to his brother that he was a part of the warrior race of space aliens, and the series has been fit to bursting with them ever since. With March 18th being touted as "Saiyan Day", fans are taking to social media to celebrate the alien race that has become one of the most popular warriors in the history of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, new Saiyans have been introduced to the lore of the Z Fighters, with the warrior race receiving more than a few transformations that have set them apart from both their enemies and allies. With Goku being at the forefront by learning transformations such as Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, and eventually Ultra Instinct, the Saiyan race has proved themselves to be some of the strongest beings in the universe and will more than likely continue that trend as the franchise continues. With "Saiyan Day" arriving today, given its name as March 18th translates to "San-Ichi-Hachi no Hi", which sounds quite like "Saiyan" in the East.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles got the ball rolling on celebrating "Saiyan Day" which comes but once a year, but gives Dragon Ball fans the opportunity to highlight the warrior race that has given us stand out characters including the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Broly, and so many others that could be classified as both hero and villain:

it's March 18 in Japan! That means, it is Saiyan Day today! 🥳

Who's your favorite Saiyan? 👀#SaiyanDay pic.twitter.com/d0ncWK6r9R — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 17, 2021

Currently, fans of Akira Toriyama's franchise are wondering when the anime will make its grand return, with the Moro Arc having recently come to a close in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Though there has been no news regarding when fans can expect Dragon Ball Super's return, we have to imagine that it is only a matter of time until we see the Z Fighters make their long-awaited comeback considering the continued popularity of the series across several different mediums.

How are you celebrating Saiyan Day? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.