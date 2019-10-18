Dragon Ball FighterZ to Add Dragon Ball Super’s Broly Soon

The most powerful Saiyan in the universe is about to make his way to Dragon Ball’s greatest fighting game with Dragon Ball Super’s Broly making his way to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Having made his rebooted debut in the feature length film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the “Legendary Super Saiyan” was such a threat to both Goku and Vegeta that the only way they could figure out how to defeat him was to fuse into the fusion character of Gogeta. Following the movie, Broly decided to stay put on the planet that he spent most of his life but that isn’t stopping him from joining the roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ!

Twitter News Source Dual Shockers shared the news that Broly would be appearing soon as an additional DLC character to be added to the stable of Saiyans and powerful warriors that make up the wildly popular fighting game based on the Dragon Ball franchise:

This latest Super theatrical film, of course, wasn’t the first time that we were introduced to Broly in Dragon Ball, though it was the first time that he appeared in canon. The eight movie of the Dragon Ball Z franchise brought the Legendary Super Saiyan to life, introducing an insane saiyan that was driven to madness thanks to his own power along with Son Goku’s crying when they were both infants. Attacking anything in his way, it took a combination of all the Z Fighters’ power in order to bring down the insane Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly gave us a brand new back story for Broly as well as a serious power boost, with Broly managing to manhandle both Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. While the older version of Broly is already a part of Dragon Ball FighterZ, this new intepretation will reportedly be making an appearance soon as well.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

