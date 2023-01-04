Dragon Ball Teases a Frieza Clan Comeback

Dragon Ball has a ton of characters under its thumb, and some of them may be better off forgotten. After all, the series makes no apologies for its focus on Goku, and plenty of its villains have been waylaid in the name of Frieza. And now, it seems the IP is ready to expand the Frieza Clan with a very familiar face.

And who might we be talking about? Well, you can blame Super Dragon Ball Heroes for the whole thing. The series just put out a new episode, and it is there fans were shown Frieza's distant grandfather.

If you did not know about Frieza's family, well – you should know he has shown up before. We have met the villain's dad on several occasions, but King Cold had to come from somewhere. It turns out one of their distant relatives was named Chilled, and they were an infamous space pirate.

In the latest Super Dragon Ball Heroes update, the time-bending series chose to bring Chilled back to the stage, so that means he's now involved in an arc alongside his grandson Frieza. It is only a matter of time before the two meet for the first time, and we are sure Chilled and Frieza will have plenty to bond over.

After all, Chilled faced down Bardock at one point, and the battle was brutal. The space pirate was left stunned by the strength of Super Saiyans, and he used his final breaths to warn his clan about the race. This is how King Cold and Frieza were able to put the Saiyans under their heel. The advanced warning gave the pirates time to subjugate the Saiyans before they could power up. And of course, we know Frieza would go on to cull most of the race in a deadly blow.

Now, Chilled is poised to meet his grandson, and we can only assume the pirate will be thrilled to hear about his grandson's missions. But if he comes face to face with Goku, it is game over. Chilled was convinced Bardock was the worst Saiyan out there, so he has seen nothing yet.

Are you ready for another deep dive into the Frieza Clan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.