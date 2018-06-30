‘Dragon Ball’ Announces Exclusive Funimation Funko POP For SDCC 2018

Funko and Funimation will have a delicious exclusive for Dragon Ball Z fans at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and you won’t want to miss out.

Funimation debuted their 2018 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive in the form of a metallic Whis POP. The Beerus mentor has been previously released, but this time he’s sporting a shiny metallic coat and can be picked up at Funimation’s booth (Booth #4135).

“It’s official! ✨The Metallic Whis #SDCC2018 Exclusive will be a FUNIMATION exclusive — available at our booth!✨”

This has become a bit of a tradition for Funko and Dragon Ball, as in years past they have released metallic versions of Beerus and Golden Frieza, and now fans can add the delightful Whis to their collections.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Whis is the angelic attendant of Beerus, the God of Destruction, though he doesn’t curb his insatiable need for devastation very often. When Beerus does get on his nerves though…well, let’s just say you don’t want to get on his bad side.

Like his charge, Whis’ main weakness is food, making it an easy way to gain his favor or at least respite. Whis gets exceedingly happy when discovering new foods, even going so far to reverse time simply so he could eat more food from Earth.

The POP version sports his trademark hairstyle and Angel Attendant’s Staff and can be used to see images from the past and present while also allowing him to warp between planets. You can check out the new POP in the image above.

Whis isn’t the only new addition to the Dragon Ball Z POP line. Funko announced several new POPs coming in August which includes Bulma, Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan (Training Outfit), Master Roshi (with staff), and an FYE exclusive Master Roshi with Peace Sign. You can check those out right here.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

