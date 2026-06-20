Toho’s Darkest Anime Unleashes First Look Trailer for Season 3 Return

Toho and Studio MAPPA’s darkest anime series is coming back for a third season, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its very first trailer. As MAPPA celebrates its 15th anniversary, the prominent studio behind franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man has revealed a whole new slate of projects that they now have in various stages of development. The studio has a lot of experience with dark franchises and stories, but there’s no secret that Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro is their darkest anime adaptation yet.

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It took six long years from the end of the debut season for Dorohedoro to finally make its comeback with a second season, and it made its debut as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule earlier this year. The second season’s finale thankfully also came with the announcement that Season 3 of the series is now in the works, and Dorohedoro fans got a hilarious first look at Season 3 now in production with a teaser trailer showing off what’s next. You can check it out in action below.

Dorohedoro Season 3 Releases First Trailer

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Dorohedoro Season 3 is now in production, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. The second season was in production for six long years before it finally made its way to air, so hopefully that won’t be the same case for these new episodes. It seems to have been already in the works alongside the second season, and is on a steadier track. Because while this is an early look at Season 3, the second season didn’t even get a trailer until it was a year out from release.

Yuichiro Hayashi served as director for Dorohedoro Season 2 for Studio MAPPA, and it’s likely he’ll return for the third season. Potential other returning staff had yet to be announced as of this time, but there’s plenty of time now to do so. Especially because this trailer is teasing big moments that need to be fully fleshed out like “Nikaido Awakens,” “The Cross-Eyes Boss’s Face Peels Off” and “Saji Becomes a Pie.” At least two of those teases are real, but we’ll have to see which ones.

Why You Should Catch Up With Dorohedoro

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Dorohedoro Season 3 might not have a release window or date set for its launch as of this time, but that means there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. Given the long wait in between the first two seasons, you might not even have realized that Dorohedoro came back with a second season at all. Thankfully, you can currently find the first two seasons of Dorohedoro now streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu on Disney+ with both Japanese and English dub audio versions available.

Dorohedoro is unlike any other anime series out there. Q Hayashida’s original manga seemed like such an undertaking to adapt before it made its debut, the anime has gone on to prove that it could translate the manga’s intense art, characters, and world into a great experience so far. It’s only going to get bloodier and more wacky from here on out, so make sure you join the ride.

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