New Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event Features Sparking! Zero and Daima

Get your Senzu bean and your best Dragon Ball cosplay on standby because more details for the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event have been announced. The event will be held in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 18th, 2025, and Sunday, January 19th, 2025. The event will be free, and potential attendees can register at the Bandai Namco Games Store. While the event is called the Games Battle Hour, it will cover other facets of Dragon Ball, including anime like Dragon Ball Daima. The Battle Hour will include exclusive merchandise, exciting Dragon Ball-themed booths, and special panels celebrating the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

The major selling point of this year’s Battle Hour will be the unique panels and exhibitions for fans to see. One of the more exciting panels is a special Dragon Ball Daima presentation that will include the series executive producer and several voice actors from the English Dub. Daima is the current running Dragon Ball anime that features the main cast transforming into child versions of themselves. The Daima panel at the Battle Hour Event is scheduled to have never-before-seen reveals like original illustrations from recently passed away Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, plus behind-the-scenes stories from the anime’s production staff.

Tournaments at The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event will feature the first official competition for the most recent video game released for the franchise, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Called the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown, the competition will be less of a true esports competition and will instead have its own unique rules. The new rules are meant to allow competitors to use more of the title’s roster and make the competition a more enjoyable experience for players and onlookers. These new rules may also draw more casual competitors to have more people involved.

Other tournaments in this year’s Battle Hour event include the top players for the World Tour 2024/2025 Finals for Dragon Ball FighterZ and World Championship 2024 competitions for both Dragon Ball Super Card Game Masters and Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World. Tournaments will be available to watch via live stream.

Booths at The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Event

There will also be booths for fans to attend that have photo-op areas and exclusive merchandise to purchase. There will be multiple gaming booths for attendees to play demo versions of Dragon Ball games, including a Sparking! Zero booth where challengers can play Custom Battles invented by the title’s producers.

Mobile games Dragon Ball Legends and Dokkan Battle will also have booths on the show floor. The Legends booth will have players try out the game’s offline mode and potentially interact with the other participants. Dokkan Battle will be celebrating its tenth anniversary during the Battle Hour Event, with the booths containing a special time attack challenge that attendees can try out in the demo. There will also be the first-ever fan meeting for Dokkan Battle taking place on January 18th, 2025, and a special exhibition that celebrates the title’s ten-year-long history.