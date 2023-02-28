Dragon Ball Launches Global Tournament to Decide Its Top Fighter

When it comes to which Z-Fighter is the strongest in the Shonen franchise Dragon Ball, anime fans might debate if the most powerful brawler is either Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, or one of the other combatants that spawned from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. Now, a new poll from the official website for the anime franchise is asking fans to choose their pick for the strongest Dragon Ball hero, or villain, in a one-on-one tournament that will end with one man standing when the votes have been tallied.

This unique Dragon Ball tournament has already begun asking fans for their opinions, with Goku defeating Master Roshi, Vegeta defeating his son Trunks, Goten defeating Yamcha, and Piccolo defeating Tenshinhan in the first round, meaning all the victors will be headed to round two to fight against one another in this battle for popularity. Ironically enough, the victors of these matches would be the clear winners to defeat their opponents in mortal combat, especially since Dragon Ball Super has seen the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Goten, and Piccolo boost their power levels. Luckily, Dragon Ball Super has given the supporting Z-Fighters some major roles as the Tournament of Power Arc and the Moro Arc brought in the likes of Tenshinhan, Master Roshi, and Yamcha into the action.

Dragon Ball: Tournament of Power Popularity

The Official Twitter Account for Dragon Ball shared the poll for the "Secret Battle Hour", asking fans which of the sixteen characters they believe to be the strongest of the bunch, with the first round seeing some heavy hitters along with some surprises such as Mr. Satan and the notorious "farmer with a shotgun":

#DragonBallSecretBattleHour Update ②



As a result of an impartial drawing, the tournament matches ended up like this!#battlehour pic.twitter.com/Hh9eHgt0Fe — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) February 26, 2023

The hierarchy of power in the Dragon Ball universe certainly changed as a result of the Granolah Arc's grand finale, with the infamous Frieza appearing on the scene and demonstrating his new ultimate form, Black Frieza. With the latest arc focusing on the story of Goten and Trunks prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the next storyline looking to retell the events of the movie, it might be some time before we see Goku and Vegeta face off against Black Frieza. Needless to say, this is one of the most anticipated fights in Dragon Ball's future to determine who will be the strongest brawler.

