Dragon Ball Goes Super Saiyan With Great Saiyaman Cosplay

One of the most hilarious characters in the Dragon Ball franchise is Gohan’s super hero alter ego, The Great Saiyaman. Originally appearing at the start of the Buu Saga, Gohan attempted to become a super hero, using his insane levels of power to patrol the streets wearing one of the worst costumes to ever be thought into existence. There are times however where Gohan’s goofy facade as the Saiyaman falls to the wayside, and his rage becomes uncontrollable. Unleashing his Super Saiyan power, Gohan blows away his helmet, unveiling his golden hair that lie beneath. Now, one cosplayer has shown their own interpretation of the son of Goku and his super hero alter ego!

Recently, Gohan returned to his alter ego as the Great Saiyaman, prior to the Tournament of Power arc. In this installment, a feature length film featuring Gohan’s Super hero persona was created that was titled “Great Saiyaman Vs Mr. Satan”. In a hilarious turn of events, Gohan finds himself becoming a part of the movie, taking the role of stunt man to the actor bringing the character to the silver screen. During the filming, the actor becomes possessed by a powerful alien criminal, creating a showdown between itself and Gohan as the Great Saiyaman. In order to defeat the alien, Gohan unleashes his Super Saiyan transformation, and becomes the Super Great Saiyaman!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Adonis_Cosplay shared this impressive cosplay that gives us a new look at Super Great Saiyaman, revealing an identity that Gohan may not brandish again following his ascension to Mystic as part of his training to prepare for the Tournament of Power:

Dragon Ball is a series that is known not just for its stunning fast paced battles, but also its hilarious sense of humor. The Great Saiyaman is such a funny concept because Gohan is normally so serious and steadfast that his alter ego being flamboyant and loud is a big departure from the character that we know!

What do you think of this amazing Super Saiyan cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!