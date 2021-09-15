Watch: Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Big Bang Mission Episode

https://youtu.be/uU27N_TfLkk

The Big Bang Mission has seen Goku and Vegeta transported to a brand new world created by the villainous denizen of the Dark Demon Dimension, Fuu, who is attempting to re-write reality in order to avenge his lost people who were destroyed at the hands of the Time Patrol. With the Space-Time War Arc bringing back the likes of Goku Black and Cell, with the former receiving an insane boost of power with Super Saiyan 3 Rose, the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has dropped and made major changes to the current battle taking place in the spin-off series.

The new universe that Goku and Vegeta have found themselves in has several differences from their original home, with the universe itself being basically empty aside from a number of villains that are threatening to eradicate the Saiyans. With Goku Black making a big comeback and attempting to enact the “Goku Elimination Plan”, the sinister doppelganger is attempting to eliminate Gokus from several realities to get a better handle on the power of his stolen body. Having already eliminated ninety-nine Gokus from alternate realities, Zamasu is seeking to strike one more off the map with the Goku that we all know and love.

This latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes throws in everything and the kitchen sink into the mix, with the latest installment seeing not just the return of Freeza, Cooler, and Cumber the Evil Saiyan, but a surprising return in the form of Omega Shenron, the Dragon Ball GT villain who was the last enemy that Goku and Vegeta battled in the side story sequel. While we don’t see much of this evil version of Shenron in the episode, it shows how crazy that Heroes is willing to get in its regular battles.

The episode comes to a close with Goku and Vegeta fusing into Gogeta, managing to take down Goku Black and end the current battle that has been spanning a number of episodes of the spin-off. With the final moments seeing Goku running into a mysterious child, it seems that the Spice-Time War Arc isn’t slowing down by any stretch of the imagination.

