Dragon Ball Unleashes a Sick New Set of High-End Busts

Dragon Ball as a shonen franchise has seen some serious success in its decades-long history. Dragon Ball Super, the current series in the franchise, has upped the ante from the battles that came before in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z by introducing new gods, new powerful opponents, and alternate realities to the lives of the Z-Fighters. Luckily, Goku, Vegeta, and their comrades still have some old tricks up their sleeves and new energetic busts highlight some of their most powerful techniques in fusion.

While Gogeta and Gotenks is spawned from the fusion dance, the technique first introduced in the Majin Buu saga, the Potarra Earrings were able to spawn the likes of Vegito to the shonen series. Fusion existed long in the series before we witnessed it in the Buu Arc, however, as Piccolo had fused with Nail and Kami earlier in the series, and Cell was given some serious upgrades thanks to "fusing" with Android 17 and 18. As the shonen series continues to tell new stories in both its manga and anime storylines, we're sure to see old and new takes on the art of fusing and the new busts that are making waves online highlight two of the most popular fusion characters in anime history.

Gogeta x Vegito: Dragon Ball Busts

The statue makers at Natsukashii Creation shared some new takes on Gogeta and Vegito that are available on their marketplace, though the statues are currently sold out. Luckily, the retailer has other available statues from the Dragon Ball series, such as Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta. While the shonen series hasn't revealed when fans can expect the Dragon Ball Super anime series to return, that might change soon thanks to next month's New York Comic-Con.

A special Dragon Ball Super panel is planned for New York Comic-Con, though Toei Animation has been tight-lipped when it comes to what will be revealed. Touting that some major information will be revealed for the shonen franchise's future, anime fans have been debating what information will arrive at the comic convention. With both the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs having yet to be animated, the return of Dragon Ball Super could see years of stories arrive on the small screen.

What do you think of these busts highlighting Dragon Ball's strongest fusion characters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.