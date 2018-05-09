The Internet Comes Together To Celebrate ‘Dragon Ball’s Big Gohan Holiday

May is here, so Dragon Ball fans know the drill. This month houses a slew of fan-officiated holidays, and it looks like another is going on today. So, if you have not shown Gohan some love today, then you better get started. After all, it is the Saiyan’s day.

Yes, May 8 is known as Gohan Day within the anime community, and the Internet is paying tribute to the hero in style. The holiday might have originated in Japanese forums sometime ago, but the fan-run event has become worldwide one at this point — and you have phonetics to thank for that.

If you are curious about how the holiday began, all you have to do is look at the Japanese language. The system has two different ways to read numbers, so the versions can be mixed up to make out certain codes. When it comes down to pronunciation, the number five in Japan can be said like “Go” while the number eight is said like “Hachi” or “Ha.”

So, Go + Ha = a word that is close enough to Gohan to count.

As you can see below, fans are sharing their own fan-art pieces and homages to Gohan in honor of his big day. The Saiyan has a few more hours to revel in his holiday spotlight, but he will have to give it up soon. May also houses fan-made holidays for Piccolo and Goku. So, Gohan better enjoy all this attention while it lasts!

Have you shared your tribute to Gohan for his special day? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

pxbart

Did this a while ago, but here you go. Happy Gohan day! pic.twitter.com/9ukIEPL5OZ — Peter X. Blanco (@pxbart) May 8, 2018

How should once celebrate Gohan Day? It never hurts to revisit some sweet fan-art pitting the hero against Buu!

saber_breaker

Saw some peeps saying today is Gohan Day in addition to Piccolo Day? So anyway, here’s Gohan. pic.twitter.com/VacfFuPZR4 — Strumpet Randy (@saber_breaker) May 8, 2018

Even Gohan needs to get away on his own holiday… At least the guy can fly!

MSprinkleZ

Another quick doodle for Gohan Day! pic.twitter.com/Iahe3STBEM — MSprinkleZ (@MSprinkleZ) May 9, 2018

Can we get an actual episode of Gohan going through his baby book? You know, for obvious reasons.

Team_SMSD

Okay, but which version of Gohan is the BEST version of Gohan?

anniearlert

You fools. Every day is Gohan day if you truly believe. — Give me my diploma I’m so Tired (@anniearlert) May 8, 2018

This is the best take. You don’t have to have a holiday around to celebrate all the best things about Gohan!

saiyaman60h

Whenever you see a smiling Gohan, you know you got to protect that precious Saiyan!

eltiporaro

There is no such thing as a bad Gohan. All of his iterations are downright perfect.

KapurikonNo

The true meaning of Gohan Day is his younger self putting a flower crown on his older self. That’s all you needed to know.