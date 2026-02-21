One of Anime’s Biggest Romantic Comedies Announces Hiatus, Big Changes

While anime might be best known for its world-ending battles and bizarre supernatural scenarios that helped the meteoric rise of the medium, it has also found a niche when it comes to romantic comedies. Movies like Your Name, Weathering With You, A Silent Voice, and Summer Wars have blazed a big path for romance stories, while television shows like My Dress-Up Darling, Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War, and Rent-A-Girlfriend are doing the same on the small screen. Unfortunately, one of the biggest anime movers and shakers in this department is taking a break with its manga, thanks to a very understandable reason.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is quite the mouthful in terms of its title, but fans have flocked to the series since it first premiered as a manga in 2019. Following its printed popularity, the romantic comedy would receive a two-season-long anime series, which is preparing to continue its tale with a third. As the manga continues to release new chapters that focus on the tale of Rentaro Aijo and the many girls vying for his affection, artist Yukiko Nozawa is taking a step back thanks to her pregnancy and upcoming maternity leave.

100 Girlfriends And Their Future

bibury animation

The romantic manga went on hiatus briefly last year, as Nozawa had been hospitalized, discovering that she was pregnant for the first time. While chapters were normally released weekly, this will change thanks to the artist raising her future child. Luckily, both the artist and writer Rikito Nakamura aren’t planning to end the series any time soon and are hoping to return to a weekly release schedule when they can. In the official statement, the artist has assured fans that she will return to helm The 100 Girlfriends’ manga.

For those who haven’t had the chance to check out this series, both seasons of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The premise of this romantic comedy is unlike any story that has hit the anime world, mostly thanks to the sheer number of suitors that its protagonist has to deal with. The story begins with Rentaro being rejected one hundred times in middle school, causing him to pray for better luck in high school. His praryer don’t go unanswered as the “God of Love” fulfills his wish in a monkey’s paw sort of way. Now facing one hundred girls looking for his love, the series follows Rentaro attempting to juggle these love interests.

The third season is slated to hit the airwaves later this year, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. From the promotional material for The 100 Girlfriends‘ return, it seems that Rentaro is going to have to deal with even more girls vying for his attention, which is in line with what we’ve seen in the past.

