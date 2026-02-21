JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Drops English Dub Trailer Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Netflix has a lot of major anime franchises coming to its streaming service later this Spring, and fans have gotten a new look at one of the biggest English dub releases with the trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. Hirohiko Araki’s classic Shonen Jump series is coming back for a new generation of the anime, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is about to kickstart a full reboot of its universe with its adaptation of Part 7 of the manga. It’s going to shake things up quite a bit, and dub fans will be able to check it out too.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is going to be making its debut with Netflix this March, and the streaming service has confirmed that the English dub for the anime will be premiering on the same day as its Japanese audio release. Hitting Netflix on Thursday, March 19th, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has shown off what to expect from the anime’s English dub with a full reveal of the voice cast behind it all as well. You can check out the new dub trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will be making its debut with Netflix on March 19th worldwide with a 47 minute long premiere episode. Now it’s been confirmed this premiere will feature both English and Japanese language audio when it premieres. Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi will be directing the new season of the series for david production, the same studio behind the first six seasons of the series. Yasuko Kobayashi will be writing the scripts for the new series with Daisuke Tsumagari designing the characters and Yugo Kanno composing the music.

The newly revealed English dub voice cast for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run includes Daman Mills as Johnny Joestar, Kaiji Tang as Gyro Zeppeli, Damien Haas as Diego Brando, Frankie Kevich as Lucy Steel, Jamieson Price as Steven Steel, Alejandro Antonio Ruiz as Sand Man, and Cedric Williams as Pocoloco. Their Japanese counterparts are Shogo Sakata as Johnny Joestar, Yohei Azakami as Gyro Zeppeli, Kaito Ishikawa as Diego Brando, Rie Takahashi as Lucy Steel, Kenta Miyake as Steven Steel, Masaaki Mizunaka as Sand Man, and Kenichiro Matsuda as Pocoloco.

What’s New for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run?

Being the seventh part of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might seem like a rough deal on the outside, but that’s not the case at all. This is going to be one of the easiest iterations of the franchise to jump into as the end of the Stone Ocean season completely rewrote reality. Steel Ball Run takes place in an entirely different timeline than the original series, and focuses on a whole new setting, time period, and characters not directly tied into what’s come before.

It’s also one of the more fun packages for the franchise as it takes place entirely over the course of a constantly moving horse race across an early United States. So take all of the Stand abilities, wild personalities and more we’d see in other JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure releases and add a race on top of it. That’s probably why franchise fans are hyped to see this one in action in particular.

