Dragon Ball Has Big Plans to Continue After Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its highly anticipated debut in just a few more days, and the minds behind the franchise are teasing that there are more plans in place to keep it all going after the new anime hits. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series created in part to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama's original manga series hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It will be featuring a brand new story not seen in the original manga or anime, and will be expanding the canon with a whole new realm full of characters.

That's the most exciting aspect about the new series too. Dragon Ball Daima was already an interesting new project simply because it is going to be new Dragon Ball material, but it's also going to be expanding the lore of the franchise in some significant ways. But following Akira Toriyama's passing, the future of the Dragon Ball franchise has been in question. With the rights for the series in limbo and under discussion, it seems that those behind the series are planning to keep moving forward as the executive producer for the franchise revealed that they have "many plans" for the future of Dragon Ball on a whole.

(Photo: Super Saiyan Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

What's Next After Dragon Ball Daima?

Speaking at a special event where fans got to preview Dragon Ball Daima's premiere episode, executive producer Akio Iyoku seemed optimistic about where the franchise can go after the new anime's release, "We're still coming up with various plans, brainstorming many things and will keep moving forward. I want to continue giving it my all alongside [Goku voice actor Masako] Nozawa-san." While this is far from confirming whether or not projects like the Dragon Ball Super manga will continue, Iyoku is teasing that the Dragon Ball's anime future is bright.

These projects unfortunately will not be a part of the official canon as Toriyama had seen it, but there's still going to be plenty to enjoy about what new Dragon Ball projects can offer. Fans have been clamoring to see Dragon Ball Super return with a full anime someday, and new feature films or new TV anime episodes could potentially return and adapt the final arcs that Toriyama helped to oversee in the manga as well. And that's even before considering what Toriyama might have been planning for after Dragon Ball Daima already.

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima

For fans in the United States, Dragon Ball Daima will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu beginning on October 11th. Netflix will also begin streaming the new anime series beginning on October 18th. For fans looking forward to seeing the English dubbed release, Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be bringing the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima dub to theaters on November 11-13 as part of a new big screening event. So there will be lots of ways for fans to jump into what is the biggest new anime release of the Fall 2024 anime schedule.

As for what to expect from the first episode, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Daima's premiere with the following, "Goku and his friends were living a peaceful life when they were suddenly shrunk due to a conspiracy! When they find out that the reason might lie in a world called "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them." It will be an extended runtime premiere with ten extra minutes, so it's all going to kick off with a bang.

HT – @SupaChronicles on X