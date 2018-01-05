Goku and Broly Fuse In This Sweet Karoly Fan-Art

There’s no denying the fact that Broly and Goku do not get along. Dragon Ball has shown time and again the duo doesn’t mix, but fans cannot stop imagining their would-be fusion. So, if you want to check out a streamline take on Karoly, you are in luck. The artist ruga-rell has your back on that request.

As you can see below, the artist did their own rendition of the Goku and Broly fusion not long ago. The digital painting is a convincing one which blends together the best parts of the two Saiyans.

Of course, Karoly prefers to go shirtless just like Broly, but the rest of his ensemble lends itself to Goku. Rather than a red drape, this fusion rocks an orange one like Goku over his pants, and his shoes are the same blue as the Universe 7 hero. Even Karoly’s braces have been turned blue, but his hair is a mash-up of the two. The two-toned look has Broly’s yellow-green hair up front before Goku goes golden in the back.

Considering how poorly the two get along, they really do make one pretty fusion.

This is not the first time Karoly has been brought to life like this. In fact, the fusion’s look here dates back to the Dragon Ball Fusions franchise. The EX-Fusion was introduced in the game way back during the sub-event “A Deadly Saiyan.” Goku allowed himself to be controlled by Towa’s demonic powers so she could fuse him with Broly. The Saiyan said he was curious about what would happen if he merged with Broly, and Karoly proved to be as fearsome as everyone expected.

