Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Highlights The Z-Fighters

✖

This summer is set to unleash the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise, with Gohan and Piccolo once again teaming up to fight against the nefarious machinations of the latest incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. With just a few weeks to go before the movie hits theaters in Japan, the Shonen film is once again releasing new marketing materials to get fans hyped, giving us new looks at not just the aforementioned heroes, but also the likes of Gotenks and the other supporting characters that will make their return here.

While we have received plenty of information when it comes to the movie that is focused on Gohan and Piccolo, there are still plenty of secrets that have yet to be revealed. For example, we have yet to see the teenage version of Gotenks in animation via any of the marketing materials, though there have been plenty of images that confirm that not only do Goten and Trunks perform the fusion dance, but they do so poorly, creating a balloon-sized fused being. With this version of Gotenks most likely unable to defeat Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the two new androids that have been made by Dr. Hedo of the Red Ribbon Army, it will be interesting to see what this fused fighter has in store.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared this new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero poster which shows, what appears to be, the main cast of the upcoming movie, which was delayed from April to June of this year thanks in part to the ransomware attack that was directed at Toei Animation:

Meanwhile, Twitter User DBS Hype shared a brand new look at Gotenks, the fusion that results when Goten and Trunks are able to successfully, or even unsuccessfully, perform the fusion dance:

Another look at Gotenks from SUPER HERO



Via: @guernicass4 pic.twitter.com/aCO3rpmpeS — Hype (@DbsHype) April 29, 2022

One of the biggest theories that has been shared with regards to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the idea that Cell might be resurrected in this upcoming movie, thanks in part to his ties to the Red Ribbon Army, as well as a mysterious giant capsule being shown in the trailers, which might just house the Dragon Ball Z villain within it.

Which Z-Fighter are you most excited to see in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.