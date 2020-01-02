Detective Pikachu Artist Pits Goku Against Godzilla in New Artwork

Dragon Ball’s Goku is often pitted against other characters in anime and comics in order to ascertain just how strong they are. The eternal debate of who would win in a fight between Goku and Superman for example will seemingly never be decided and whenever a new anime character is introduced or receives a new power up, it is only a matter of time until their strength is compared to the Saiyan warrior’s. Now, an artist that helped bring Detective Pikachu to life via last year’s blockbuster film of the same name has placed Goku against a brand new foe in the form of the king of kaiju, Godzilla!

Twitter User and Artist Arvalis shares this hilarious artwork that pits the Saiyan protagonist against the lizard king himself, with Godzilla’s atomic blast clashing against Goku’s Kamehameha in a battle that we most likely won’t be seeing in continuity in the future:

look what I made lol pic.twitter.com/NLIbJRJRU7 — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) December 29, 2019

While Goku’s status in anime is still up in the air as the main series has not been given a return date, with fans left wondering when, or if, Dragon Ball Super will make a return, though this isn’t stopping the Saiyan hero from appearing in numerous other places. The video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will focus on the life and tribulations that Goku experienced during his time in Dragon Ball Z, letting players relive some of his most famous fights, along with his Z Fighter friends.

Godzilla, in the mean time, will be returning later this year with the colossal showdown against the king of Skull Island, King Kong. Though Godzilla Vs Kong was originally delayed to a later date, fans of the two kaiju are still excited for the epic confrontation that has been set up in the Legendary Pictures’ Monster-Verse. Though Godzilla’s fate after this meeting of Titans isn’t confirmed, we’re sure that the king of the kaiju will be appearing well into our futures.

Who do you think would win in the battle between Goku and Godzilla? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and Kaiju!

