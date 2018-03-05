‘Dragon Ball’ Confirms Goku and Jiren Are Way Over 9000

Dragon Ball Super isn’t too concerned when it comes to power levels. Over the years, it has become difficult to keep Goku’s insane strength straight. By the time the franchise’s latest show came around, power levels became a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean Goku has left the marker behind.

No, thanks to a card game, Dragon Ball has confirmed Goku and Jiren are very much over 9,000. You know, just in case you had any doubts.

Over on Twitter, images of some new Dragon Ball Super Warrior cards went live, and they were quickly picked up by fans. The pieces, which can be found below, show off Goku in his incomplete and perfect Ultra Instinct forms. However, it is the first card that has grabbed attention.

The DB Super Warriors Sticker Wafer Z card for Ultra Instinct Omen Goku gives him a power of 9000, so I guess we all know what mastered Ultra Instinct must be. https://t.co/iOAehv3yyn pic.twitter.com/6HGFzm7KWG — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 2, 2018

If you zoom in, you can see a number at the bottom-left of the card. According to the Wafer Z piece, Goku has a power level of 9,000 in his incomplete Ultra Instinct form. So, you can figure out how powerful Goku is with the form mastered.

Yes, it is OVER 9,000!

The card collection doesn’t single out Goku as the only character with such power. Jiren was also given the meme-worthy distinction. According to the Pride Trooper’s card, he has a power level of 9,500.

Of course, these power levels do not translate to the anime. Fans already know these merchandise lines are not tied to the show’s canon, but there reference to a 9,000 power level is hilarious no matter how you look at it.

For those of you who are out of the loop on the reference, you need a quick lesson on Dragon Ball Z lore. If you have ever seen a meme on the Internet using the phrase, “It’s over 9,000,” then you should know it came from Vegeta. The phrase was made famous decades ago when a dubbing error on Dragon Ball Z saw the Saiyan label Goku’s power level as over 9,000 rather than 8,000. The dramatic moment was immortalized as a meme in the Western world, and it seems Dragon Ball hasn’t forgotten the viral joke just yet.

