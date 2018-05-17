‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Shares His Take On ‘Dragon Ball GT’

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, then you better know who Son Goku is. The guy is the main character of the long-running series, but there are some things you may not know about the hero. You know, like the fact that he has a mini-me out there named Goku Jr., and that kid just got a major makeover thanks to Akira Toriyama’s protege.

Over on Twitter, Toyotaro got fans buzzing when he posted a new drawing hyping one of Dragon Ball‘s controversial installments. The illustrator, who is best-known for inking Dragon Ball Super, shared a colored sketch he did of Goku Jr. And, for those out of the loop, that character hails from Dragon Ball GT.

As you can see below, the drawing is a rich one filled with saturated colors. Goku Jr. looks uncanny to his predecessor, but his chic bandana isn’t something Goku would’ve sported at a young ago. Back then, Goku had a thing for his power pole and little else.

You can read Toyotaro’s entire caption below thanks to translator @Herms98:

“I drew Goku Jr as Copic marker practice. Huh? You’ve never heard of Goku Jr!? He’s Goku’s descendent. I thought it was virtually impossible to get ahold of the old [GT special] anime comic, but you can buy it as an e-book. All the movie anime comics have e-books now too.”

If you are not familiar with Goku Jr., you should know the character debuted in Dragon Ball GT. The boy made an appearance in a movie before showing up in the anime’s final episode. Goku Jr. was seen fighting Vegeta Jr. in the 64th World Martial Arts Tournament while Pan watched from the side. There is no word on who the boy’s parents are, but Goku is pretty far removed from his lineage. If their family tree is right, then Goku is the great-great-great-great-grandfather of Goku Jr., so you can let that connection sink in for a moment.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.