‘Dragon Ball’ Star Wants Goku To Light 2020 Olympic Torch

You may not think Dragon Ball has anything in common with the Olympics, but that isn’t the case. Yes, Akira Toriyama’s heralded series may just be a fictional escape for some, but it has inspired countless people in the same way the Olympics has for fans. When you think of the two things, it is impossible to ignore the sort of influence they have, so it is no surprise to hear Dragon Ball has high hopes for the Tokyo Olympics.

Oh, and if you ask the voice actress behind Goku, she will tell you she wants the Super Saiyan to light the event’s torch.

Not long ago, Masako Nozawa opened up about her Olympic dreams when she appeared on a hidden camera show in Japan. The series was determined to see whether the actress would break into one of her famed Dragon Ball voices after being surprised, but comedy ended up taking a turn when an interview with Masako touched upon her dreams of Goku.

According to translators, the actress admitted she has a very particular dream in mind for the 2020 Olympics. The summer games, which are being held in Tokyo, will see a slew of anime characters act as its cultural ambassadors. So, Nozawa jump at the chance to light the Olympic Torch as Goku.

No word on if the appearance would see Nozawa don full-on cosplay, but fans can hope. The actress may be in her 80s, but she can definitely rock Goku’s hair if she tried.

Nozawa admits the dream is a lofty one, but she has a reason for dreaming. The actress said lighting the torch as Goku would be symbolic of a Spirit Bomb that’s way less destructive. Her lighting ceremony would allow people around the world to “send their energy to Tokyo”, but there won’t be a Majin Buu to take out this time around.

There is no telling whether Masako will be part of the 2020 Olympics lighting ceremony, but fans do know Dragon Ball will play a part in the event. Last year, the games confirmed a slew of anime heroes will act as ambassadors, and Goku is one of them. The Saiyan will be joined by others like Astro Boy, Sailor Moon, Monkey D. Luffy, Naruto, and more.

