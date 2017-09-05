Tons Of ‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Are Gathering Just To Scream Like Goku

If you’re a fan of Dragon Ball, then you have surely wondered what it would be like to be Goku at least once. The guy is one of anime’s most famous heroes, and his screams are known to fans around the world. Sadly, it’s not easy transforming into Goku on whim, so fans have found another way to embrace the Saiyan.

Oh, just fair warning; It involves a whole lot of screaming.

Dragon Ball fans have taken their love for Goku into the real world in a big way. The anime fandom has started finding even gatherings on social media asking for otakus to come together and scream like Goku.

There was a facebook event called ‘Scream Like Goku In Front of Washington Square Arch’ and they actually did it pic.twitter.com/G33feAOu7W — Derrick Blackman (@Some_BlackGuy) September 4, 2017

That’s it. That is the whole point. Fans are only their to get their Super Saiyan screams going.

Twitter is being flooded with proof of these Dragon Ball get-togethers, and you can see how seriously some fans have taken the events. One of these gatherings just took place at the Washington Square Arch, and the footage from the video is rather beautiful. A couple dozen fans can be seen standing in a circling screaming as they create their own imaginary Spirit Bombs.

Seriously, who can hate something as pure as that?

If you’re wanting to find an event to attend, you can do a simple search on Facebook. The ‘Scream Like Goku‘ parties are growing more popular as some have already been planned for Las Vegas and San Antonio.

Also, Dragon Ball isn’t the only anime getting the scream treatment. Inuyasha fans are reclaiming the franchise’s famous yells by hosting ‘Inuyasha & Kagome’ get-togethers where they yell the character’s names.

So, what do you think? Would you be interested in gathering your own Z-Fighter squad and attending one of these Goku meet-ups? Hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook to let us know!