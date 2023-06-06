This Dragon Ball Restaurant in Texas Will Have You Eating Like Goku

In Japan, there are more examples of Japanese-themed cafes and restaurants than you can shake a stick at. As anime and manga alike become more popular in the West, North America still has a long way to go if U.S. anime fans are hoping to hit the same levels. Luckily, there are still plenty of fans in the West who are looking to pay homage to the anime world, as a new Dragon Ball-themed restaurant has opened its doors in Texas, going viral thanks to its unique aesthetic.

Besides Son Goku, there have been plenty of Z-Fighters that recognize that chowing down is a necessary part of their training in order to build up their bodies following any particularly rough training situations and/or battles. Goku isn't the only shonen character that chews on untold heaps of food over the years, as characters like One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy in the anime world aren't shy about their love of food. On top of having a number of items that are based on the world of Dragon Ball, "Dragon Bowl C" also has plenty of trimmings when it comes to its site's decorations to honor the world of the Z-Fighters.

Dragon Bowl C

Of all the anime to help in pushing the medium in North America, it's hard to deny that Dragon Ball Z had one of the biggest impacts in this regard. First hitting the scene on Saturday mornings, the anime adaptation eventually made its way to Cartoon Network's Toonami, wherein the franchise truly found its footing and remains part of the programming block to this day. Clearly, Dragon Bowl C is a testament to how ingrained the franchise has become in the world of pop culture.

Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the franchise has yet to confirm when the main anime adaptation will return. Luckily, whenever we do see the Z-Fighters return to the screen in the official canon, there are plenty of stories to adapt. Both the Moro and Granolah Arcs have finished in the manga and could potentially net the anime series years of stories for its long-awaited comeback.

Do you think more anime-themed restaurants will open in the future in North America? What's been your favorite example of an anime cafe in Japan to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.