Dragon Ball GT Had the Best Reaction Ever to Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

✖

Recently in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the transformation made famous in Dragon Ball GT in Super Saiyan 4 has roared back into the limelight, causing fans to revisit the original anime that made it popular, with one fan in particular finding a hilarious welcome to the hairy ape-like version of Gogeta! When Goku and Vegeta performed the fusion dance while fighting against Omega Shenron, they created one of the strongest beings to ever exist in the Akira Toriyama franchise, which appeared years prior to the series introducing the concepts of Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue!

Of course, the fusion dance did have its drawbacks, Super Saiyan 4 or no, only allowing the fusion to hold for around half an hour before the two beings were separated once again. If the fusion dance itself is performed incorrectly, it fuses the two participants into either a super skinny version of their ultimate form or an overweight version, creating some hilarious reactions from audiences and characters alike! Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta only appeared once during the sequel series of Dragon Ball GT, with Vegeta not learning how to become this ape-like being until later on in the show, but he definitely put it to good use with the little time he had!

Twitter User KillaFoe1 had managed to dig up this hilarious instance from Dragon Ball GT wherein the narrator of the series could not believe that a Super Saiyan 4 fusion was about to take place in the sequel series with both Goku and Vegeta managing to successfully pull of the fusion dance:

I like how the narrator is just in shock at the end of this episode pic.twitter.com/PHQMltQIMc — Killafoe @ Home (@Killafoe1) October 12, 2020

A Super Saiyan 4 Vegito did appear in the latest season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, as the alternate version of the Z Fighters from the "Xeno-verse" battled against the Dark Demon Dimension, but there hasn't been any sign of a similar Gogeta appearing. Since Super Saiyan 4 has yet to appear in the main canon of Dragon Ball Super, we wouldn't imagine that we'll be seeing this version of Gogeta making landfall in the anime series any time soon!

What do you think of GT's narrator's response to the arrival of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans!