Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 14 Title, Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been a huge surprise for Dragon Ball fans as the promotional anime series has not only lasted much longer than fans had initially expected, but it has provided some nifty fan service packed into their short episodes. The latest episode of the series threw fans for a loop even further by providing one of the slickest fight scenes in the promotional anime thus far, so it’s no surprise that fans are anxious to see what’s next.

Thankfully, the wait won’t be for too much longer as the official Super Dragon Ball Heroes website revealed that Episode 14 of the promotional anime series will make its debut online on July 28th.

Episode 14 of the series is titled “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” and it teases that the Universe Seed will finally complete its power build up. This has been in the works since the very beginning of the promotional anime as it was revealed that Fu had trapped Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks in the Prison Planet and pitted them against opponents like the Evil Saiyan Cumber in order to drain their energy for this superweapon.

Fans began to see it in action with the arrival of the Core Area, six powerful villains who are travelling across the universes in order to get more energy for the Seed, and the latest episode especially saw it gleam with every passing moment. With Super Hearts joining the battle against Super Saiyan Blue Goku, it seems like now the Universe Seed is finally completed. But what is it going to do?

This hasn’t really been explained as of yet, but the Core Area is seeking to destroy the multiverse. So there’s a good chance that this superweapon is the key to doing so. And with the fight now in Universe 7, it’s the worst time for this weapon to activate!

If you wanted to catch up, Episode 13 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live and is titled “Super Hearts Joins the Fight! An All-Out Earthshaking Battle Fighters Assemble!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “Hearts has finally shown his true power! Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and a fearsome, evenly matched battle unfolds. How will this earthshaking battle end?”

If you're unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan.