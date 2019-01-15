‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Introduces Future Trunks to Universe 6

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has officially begun the Universal Conflict arc with the latest episode, and this means that characters who had yet been introduced into the multiverse at large will now have a chance to cross paths.

This includes Future Trunks, who has made the journey to Universe 6 in an effort to stop a powerful new group of villains who are out to take down the gods of the multiverse.

The latest episode, which is currently live now, is titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, features return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites like Caulifla, Kale, Cabba, and Hit of Universe 6. They’re struggling in battle against a deadly new pair of powerful twins, so their Supreme Kai headed to Universe 7 to ask for help.

Since Goku is currently written out of the anime, Vegeta and Future Trunks are left to take on the challenge and head to Universe 6 themselves. They manage to save Caulifla and Hit from being blasted away at last minute, and go Super Saiyan in anticipation of the coming battle. Unfortunately, the battle isn’t shown as it’s being saved for the next episode of the series but fans get a taste of how Universe 6 reacts to Future Trunks.

Cabba is delighted to see his master again after such a long time, but he’s curious as to who Vegeta brought along with him. Cabba seems surprised that Future Trunks is Vegeta’s son (which makes a lot of sense for the Universe 6 Saiyan who has quickly made Vegeta a mentor figure), but hopefully the next episode of the series elaborates on Trunks’ adventures in Universe 6. But considering the next episode teases the demolishing of the universe, that may not come to pass either.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Episode 8 of the anime is currently scheduled for a release in late February, and is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The synopsis reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”