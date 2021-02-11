Dragon Ball Heroes Shares New Teaser for Its 'Space-Time War' Arc

✖

Dragon Ball has juggled plenty of arcs during its time, and there are even more on the way. While the Dragon Ball Super manga handles its story with Granolah, other bits of the franchise are moving forward with their own story. Of course, Dragon Ball Heroes is not exception, and the series just released a teaser for its new arc this year.

Over on Twitter, the key visual began making the rounds courtesy of users like Chronicles. It turns out a recent Super Dragon Ball Heroes event shined a light on the upcoming story this month. As you can see below, the event shared an inset version of its newest key visual, and it looks like the Space-and-Time War arc is going to be intense.

The setup for the upcoming #SDBH arc "New Space-Time War" looks so promising! 😍

(If it is what I think it is) The chapter will be up by Tuesday on my FB page.

— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 11, 2021

From the poster below, fans can see an array of characters, and most of them should look familiar to you. Goku is shown in the center as expected, but he is joined by others like Cell, Freeza, Broly, and more. Some old-school villains are also thrown into the mix which will make fans happy. This new arc will borrow from all parts of the franchise, canon or not.

For those confused about the timing of this arc, it will hit up the Dragon Ball Heroes manga shortly. Big Bang Mission will send it forward with chapter seven, and then the anime will begin its adaptation shortly thereafter. Currently, the PR series is set to debut this arc in March, so fans can look forward to this epic gathering. After all, Goku is likely going to have to fight some of his toughest opponents, and the return of Cell is enough to hype fans alone.

