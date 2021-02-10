Dragon Ball Explains How Freeza's Family Got the Saiyans Under Thumb

✖

The race of the Saiyans was first introduced in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Z, with the first series not revealing at all that Son Goku was born far from Earth on the Planet Vegeta, and one super fan of the series has taken the opportunity to document the history of the Saiyan race and how Freeza played a role in the warriors' development as a species. First beginning as barbarians that wore attire that made them look like prehistoric figures, it was clear that Freeza and his father King Cold made the right decision in using the race for their nefarious purposes.

Of course, as fans of Dragon Ball know, Freeza didn't rely on the usefulness of the Saiyans for long, as he decided to blow up the Planet Vegeta thanks in part to his fear that a member of the race would eventually become a Super Saiyan and topple his rule. The tiny alien despot was proved right when he eventually came face to face with Son Goku, with the two coming to blows following Freeza killing Vegeta on the Planet Namek and Goku eventually becoming the long-awaited Super Saiyan to bring the pain to the well-known Dragon Ball villain.

Twitter User Todd Blankenship did an insanely detailed breakdown of the history of the Saiyans and how Freeza had a role in advancing the race via the technology of his armor that was able to give them the ability to travel the galaxy as well as wear some stylish armor that has become a staple for the brawlers:

Ancient Times: the U7 Saiyans lead nasty, brutish, short (?) lives, putting their "warrior race" schtick to good use plundering other planets. In contrast, the U6 Saiyans are nice folks who hire out their fighting skills for the sake of beating bad guys.

Freeza and the Saiyan race's history was recently given a flashback in the popular movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, giving us our clearest look into the society of the alien race and how the alien despot was given the reins to point the Saiyans toward their own destruction.

Do you think that the history of the Saiyans will be further explored in the current manga story, Granolah The Survivor Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.