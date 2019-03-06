‘Dragon Ball’ Previews Ultra Instinct Omen Comeback

Dragon Ball knows what fans want, and what they want is more Ultra Instinct. The form made its debut last year when Goku tapped into its potential during the Tournament of Power. Now, it seems the hero will check in on the power once more, but it won’t be the same s they last saw.



After all, Goku will likely tap into Ultra Instinct Omen this time around, and he’ll do so after some intense training.

Recently, fans of Dragon Ball were teased with Goku’s next steps when several new Dragon Ball Heroes cards went live. The new set will pave the way for the title’s on-going promotional anime, and one of its cards shows Goku going Ultra Instinct Omen.

As you can see below, Goku is seen standing while he powers up his ki. The flashy card is a mix of silver and yellow as the Saiyan gathers an energy blast in his hand, but there are two important things to note here.

For one, Goku is in his Ultra Instinct Omen form. His hair is spiked just so, but his silver eyes and blue-white aura give the form away with ease. As for the second bit, the Saiyan is donning gear like the Grand Priest which seemingly confirms theories that Goku has been training with the deity.

The combo of these elements is a bit too coincidental for fans to ignore. Goku’s exploration of Ultra Instinct’s immature form comes on the heels of his alleged training with the Grand Priest, the teacher of the multiverse’s most powerful being. If the Grand Priest can help someone as juvenile as the Omni-King master their strength, then fans are eager to see what the teacher could do for Goku’s most recent power up.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

