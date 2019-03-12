‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Pits Vegeta Against Future Trunks

Dragon Ball Heroes is hitting up fans with some brand-new stories, but it seems like Trunks might not be a fan of its latest bit. After all, the extravagant series did pit the fighter against his dad in a new episode, and it did not end well for anyone.

So, if you are curious about whether Trunks can take his dad, then you have an answer up for grabs. It turns out Vegeta can take his son any day of the week, and he does not even need to power up all the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Heroes put out its latest episode, and it was there fans caught wind of the battle. Vegeta was forced to square up when the villain Oren took over the Saiyan.

Much like Caulifla and Kale, Vegeta was unable to resist the invading presence, but the situation wasn’t quite as bad as when he went Majin Vegeta. The transformed hero is forced to fight for the villains gunning for world domination, but Future Trunks tries to step in his dad’s way.

It doesn’t take long for Vegeta to take down Trunks, but the younger Saiyan is not out for the count. The hero gets back up to fight his dad, but he is distracted real fast. It’s all over for Trunks with Zamasu is reunited with the Saiyan, and the revived villain is eager to get some revenge. Before Zamasu can get ahold of Trunks, Oren forces Vegeta to prepare a lethal blow for his son, but the rattled boy is saved by — you guessed it — Goku. The lead makes a sudden appearance with the Grand Priest to settle things on Universe 11, and Future Trunks is plenty grateful for the last-minute save.

So, did Vegeta’s sudden takeover take you by surprise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!