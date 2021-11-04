Dragon Ball Poster Hints At The Future Of Heroes





Super Dragon Ball Heroes has recently wrapped the battle against Goku Black and his new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose, and with two Gogetas appearing in the latest episode to battle a new form of Fuu, a new poster has been released for the Big Bang Mission that hints at the future of the spin-off. Dragon Ball Super is set to return next year with its new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though fans are still wondering when the television series for the main tale will return to the small screens and adapt the Moro and Granolah Arcs.

For many years, Dragon Ball Heroes has been introducing new characters and plot points to the Shonen franchise thanks to its arcade game, with the latest story arc being touted as “Big Bang Mission,” Super Dragon Ball Heroes has decided to take things up a notch with its anime series, injecting alternate versions of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters who come from a universe that seems to be closer to the events of Dragon Ball GT. With Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol showing that they can transform into Super Saiyan 4s, Heroes continues to shock audiences with its “everything and the kitchen sink” approach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User DBS Chronicles took the opportunity to share the new poster for the Big Bang Mission, hinting at the future of Dragon Ball Heroes which has recently brought together two versions of Gogeta in order to attempt to defeat the wildly strong new form of the Dark Demon Dimension scientist known as Fuu:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1455848987303448577?s=20

In the final moments of Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ latest episode, viewers were able to see the main universe’s Goku and Time Patrol’s Goku seemingly fuse their energies in a bid to defeat the main villain of the spin-off. While we haven’t seen these two Gokus fuse into one being, it certainly seems that this could be a possibility as the series hasn’t been scared to venture into wild territory that the main franchise hasn’t dared to tread in.

What do you think the future holds for Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What elements of Heroes do you want to see introduced into the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.