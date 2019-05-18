Dragon Ball Heroes Sees Goku Surprisingly Saved Twice

The Dragon Ball franchise might be doing better than ever in 2019, but the same thing cannot be said of its main character, Goku. In many of the franchise’s releases lately, Goku has faced even tougher opponents than ever before and has taken a few notable losses as he cannot figure out a way to contend with them. Dragon Ball Heroes has been no exception as Goku is facing off against a whole new squad of powerful villains who want to destroy the multiverse.

In the latest episode of the series, Goku is pushed to the brink not once but twice and is saved in a surprising way both times. It’s a real Goku ex machina as Future Trunks and even the Supreme Kai appear to help.

Episode 11 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime began with Goku still being defeated by the new villain Lagss. She was strong enough to knock him out of his Ultra Instinct Omen form, and her glass manipulation abilities have dealt considerable damage to him. But before she can deal the final blow, Future Trunks is able to jump in front of Goku and manages to push back Lagss.

This isn’t the only save, however, as Goku is almost defeated once more by the Core Area’s Hearts. As he prepares to kill Goku, Supreme Kai suddenly teleports in and teleports Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks away before Goku is defeated. But this has only drawn attention to Universe 7, and with Goku as weak as he is, they are in trouble.

Dragon Ball Heroes has seen Goku take several notable losses throughout the course of this promotional anime series already, but hopefully the next episode of the series turns it back in Goku’s favor.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 11 of the series is now live and is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Climactic Battle.” The synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

