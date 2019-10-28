Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 18 Title

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is nearing the end of the Universal Conflict arc, and potentially nearing the end of its surprising double digit run. This means that each of the latest episodes have been far more intriguing than ever as the fight with Godslayer Hearts has gone on to wild new levels. Episode 17 of the series has finally debuted and features the surprise return of the Goku and Vegeta fusion, Gogeta, to the franchise, but it’s going to be a bit of a wait before the next episode of the series actually hits.

Episode 18 of the series has been confirmed to have the title “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts,” and it’s pretty self-explanatory as Gogeta will now take their turn against the increasingly strong Hearts. But Episode 18 won’t be releasing in Japan until sometime in December.

Although the title doesn’t leave much mystery to be solved, it does have a lot of promise. With Gogeta being one of the strongest fusions in the series, there’s a chance that it will make a lot more of an impact than the last fusion featured in the series. Goku and Vegito used the Potara Earrings to fuse into Vegito against the Evil Saiyan Cumber in an earlier episode, and even managed to use Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken, but was quickly defeated.

With Hearts being much stronger than Evil Saiyan Cumber ever was, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Gogeta. Gogeta’s confident, and the new canon version of the character was much stronger than a fully powered Broly when they used the Super Saiyan Blue form, but it’s not quite clear how this power scale will translate to Hearts.

Episode 17 sees Godslayer Hearts playing with Goku and the others as his new attacks have given him all sorts of terrible new attacks and power, and this forced Goku and Vegeta to use the Fusion Dance once more. Will this level the playing field along with the help of Jiren and Hit? Or is Hearts going to power up again as has been the case with every episode of the promotional series thus far? We’ll know for sure in the next episode!

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime series for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is now live. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”