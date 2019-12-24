Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 19 Title, Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has been one of the more surprising releases of the year. A series created to promote the official arcade card battle game in Japan, the series’ minutes long episodes released at a steady pace and continued to surprise when it hit the double digits. Adapting two arcs from the original games, it seems like the final battle of this promotional anime series has finally drawn near as Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and the rest of the multiverse’s defenders fight off Godslayer Hearts. This was confirmed by the next episode’s title, which teases a major conclusion.

Episode 19 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional series (as noted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) is titled, “A Perfect Conclusion! The Outcome of the Universal Conflict!” For those wanting to check out the next episode, it will be debuting in Japan on January 9, 2020.

It’s too early to tell just how the series will come to a “perfect” conclusion, but it’s been reportedly announced during Jump Festa 2020 that the promotional anime will be getting a second season that could coincide with the release of the Big Bang Mission game expansion in March. But until it’s officially confirmed in the series itselt, it’s still up in the air.

If you wanted to catch up with the promotional anime series, Episode 18 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live. It’s titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Gogeta and Hearts clash! The fate of the universe is riding on the mightiest fused warrior. How will this earth-shaking super decisive battle play out?!”

Fans were hoping that the promotional anime series would continue beyond this to 20 episodes to bring the Universal Conflict arc to a close, but it’s looking like that’s not quite the case. Characters like Cooler, Lagss, and the Evil Saiyan Cumber are still floating around, but it seems like the promotional anime series will be moving on.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.