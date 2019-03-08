‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Debuts Jiren v Zamasu Fight

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is in the midst of a major battle involving the various worlds of the multiverse, and the latest episode of the series has finally brought the battle to Universe 11.

After showing off Jiren’s fight against the Evil Saiyan Cumber, the latest episode keeps on displaying Jiren’s strength as he takes on another popular foe, the returning Zamasu from Dragon Ball Super.

Episode 9 of the promotional anime series reveals a destroyed Universe 11 as Jiren alone is fighting against members of the new Core Area villainous group. It’s been pretty intense against Cumber alone, but goes to a new level once the entire group appears and begins to toy with Jiren. Zamasu flies toward Jiren and they begin trading blows.

It’s notable here as Jiren deflects or dodges every one of Zamasu’s punches, and Zamasu does the same to Jiren’s. Jiren throws a punch that manages to take off some of Zamasu’s hairs, and Zamasu says that Jiren should keep from touching him with his “filthy hands.” This declaration is flipped pretty soon after, however. Future Trunks soon separates the two with an attack, but Jiren and Zamasu get to fighting once more.

When Goku re-appears after some time away in his Ultra Instinct Omen form and saves Future Trunks, Zamasu tries to attack him. But Jiren flies in between them and punches Zamasu straight in the face. Zamasu’s knocked back quite a ways, and unfortunately it’s all we get for this episode.

The series will most likely continue the fight between Jiren and Zamasu in the next episode of the series, and it’s a good comparison of their abilities. Zamasu was one of the strongest foes in the Dragon Ball franchise until Jiren came along, so this is fan-service at its best since the series canon may never reveal which one of these two is officially stronger.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

