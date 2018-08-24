‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Surprising Goku, Fu Team-Up

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ card arcade game will soon update with its Universe Mission 4 expansion in September, and the trailer for the add-on features a surprising team-up between Goku and new antagonist Fu as the Evil Saiyan Cumber reaches a new level of power.

When Cumber unleashes his own Golden Great Ape form, Super Saiyan Blu Kaio-Ken Goku and Fu, with a new Super transformation, are surprisingly needing to work together in order to keep the entire Prison Planet from falling apart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have seen examples of the new Saiyan Cumber’s power in the past, as he seems to be able to easily fend off Goku at every opportunity. But with this Golden Oozaru form featured here, Goku is definitely at a major disadvantage. After using the same false moon gadget Vegeta used during the Saiyan arc, Cumber grows to a incredible size and power as his ki blasts begin to puncture the dome of the Prison Planet.

Fu oversees this, and this is what makes him step in. The Evil Saiyan is most likely wilding outside of Fu’s immediate control and that’s what makes him fight at Goku’s side. Unleashing his own take on the Super Saiyan form, Fu just might be exactly what Goku needs to turn the tables.

Dragon Ball Heroes is full of team-ups fans would never expect, such as the fusion of Gohan and Future Trunks being used against a revived Omega Shenron, and this one is just the latest in a long line of surprising allies.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The game is even getting a short promotional anime series in Japan, with Episode 3 of this promotional anime airing in September. It’s titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Gokuand Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”