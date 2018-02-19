‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Pits SSB Goku Against SSJ4 Goku

Get ready for those Dragon Ball chat threads to once again fire up with a big debate: which version of Goku is the most powerful?

The pathway through Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT was pretty straightforward, with an easy progression of SSJ 1 – 4 to follow; however, things jumped to new levels of vagueness with Dragon Ball Super power-ups like SSJG, SSB, SSBB, or Ultra Instinct. As you can see in the latest trailer above, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is having some fun with the Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super versions of Goku, by pitting SSJ4 against SSB!

SSJ4 was unlocked by gaining conscious control of the “Golden Great Ape” form, which draws upon the savage side of the Saiyan race. SSB is almost the polar opposite: it takes the ki of a Super Saiyan God (first achieved by a lowly Saiyan who rejected the savage nature of his race) and marries its zen ki control to the more emotional power of a Super Saiyan.

Stacked against one another, SSJ4 and SSB are more than just an argument over Goku power levels; these two particular forms serve as great metaphors for age-old philosophical debates like “brains over brawn,” or whether mankind’s intellectual (super-ego) or instinctual impulses (id) are the the species strongest asset. It gets even more interesting when you factor in Eastern world concepts like ki, and how it is best controlled and applied in battle.

All that intellectual stuff aside, this is just an out-of-canon fight that a lot of fans would be interested to see play out. One of our current high hopes for the next series after Dragon Ball Super would be a saga that could take the Z-Fighters (and their new DBS allies) through different timelines – a perfect way to make something like the above (and so many other longtime cross-canon examples fans have wanted) actually happen.

Dragon Ball Heroes continues to unfold with new missions. Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.