‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals New Villain’s Special Ability

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced a strong new group of villains in the latest arc of the promotional anime series, and the final villain of the Core Area has finally made a full debut in the latest episode of the series.

Hearts of the Core Area came out to face Universe 6’s fighters, and in doing so revealed a powerful new ability that will make him tough for even the Omni-King to beat: telepathy.

In Episode 8 of the series, Vegeta and Future Trunks went to Universe 6 to help Cabba, Caulifla, Kale, and Hit from Core Area’s Evil Twins Oren and Kamin. After their fight hits a turning point, Hearts appears on top of a huge super weapon — the Universe Seed. Using the abilities of this weapon, he controls gravity and nearly disintegrates their bodies for energy. But that’s only with the power of the weapon.

He soon asks Hit who he believes to be the strongest mortal in all the universes, and although Hit doesn’t answer Hearts figures out it’s Universe 11’s Jiren. Meaning that he read Hit’s mind. Given his name it could be something along the lines of reading one’s heart, but there’s no telling what this power has come from or what kind of edge it’ll give Hearts.

It also could be an ability granted by his using the Universe Seed, but it also seems like his telepathy factors into his use of the Seed. He briefly mentions that only he could enact his plan to destroy the Omni-King (to free all the mortals), and that may be a clue that his telepathy makes him the only one who could actually use this weapon. But it’s too soon to tell.

Hopefully more about Hearts will be revealed in the next episode of the promotional anime series. Episode 9 of the series is currently scheduled to release March 14 in Japan. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you want to catch it for yourself, Episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is online now. It’s titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

