Spring 2026’s Biggest Isekai Suddenly Removed From Crunchyroll For Some Fans

It appears that the biggest new Isekai season of the Spring 2026 anime schedule has been suddenly removed from Crunchyroll for fans in some regions. Crunchyroll has been hosting new episodes of some blockbuster Isekai anime franchises these past few weeks as the , and fans have had a lot to keep up with as a result. But a new report has revealed that one show has suddenly been removed from the platform in some regions, and that means fans won’t be able to see the new episodes.

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According to a listing spotted , it appears as if Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been removed from Crunchyroll for fans in select South Asian and SEA regions, but the previous seasons are available to watch. For fans in other regions such as North America, the newest episodes of the series are still available to watch and will be . But unfortunately, this does sting for fans in those areas.

What’s Going on With Re:Zero Season 4?

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

If Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been removed from Crunchyroll in the South Asian and SEA regions, but the previous seasons and specials are still available, it might be a result of a licensing shift in that region. Licenses for certain anime franchises are often held by different companies and platforms across different worldwide territories, and that often results in new episodes of a show being exclusive in one region versus another. Re:Zero Season 4 is exclusive to Crunchyroll in North America, for example, but that’s not the case for South Asia.

That region seems to be the only one impacted by this sudden disappearance as well, so fans can still continue to watch the newest episodes of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 as it airs in Japan. The anime has been heating up this season too, so it’s the perfect time to jump into the franchise as Subaru is now taking on some severe new tests in the hope of somehow saving Rem from her current comatose state.

Why You Should Watch Re:Zero Season 4

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been ranked among fans to be the best series of the Spring 2026 anime schedule thus far, and it’s not hard to see why as it’s kicked off yet another series of tests and challenges for Subaru Natsuki and the others. With the goal of finally saving Rem from Gluttony’s attack, Subaru and the others are climbing up a mysterious tower and needing to overcome even more strange tests in order to reach the top.

They’re doing so with the hopes of figuring out the key to restoring Rem to normal, and this would be a big step forward considering Rem has been out of action for quite a long time at this point. We’ll just have to see what’s next from the season as it continues to air its new episodes through the rest of the Spring months.

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