Gundam Announces New Anime Remaster (With a Catch)

Mobile Suit Gundam has been dropping some major headlines this week, thanks to the Gundam Conference Spring 2026 livestream. In preparation for the fiftieth anniversary of the franchise, a new Gundam Wing anime project was announced, alongside a prequel film for the anime’s biggest movie, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom. In a wild twist, the series is once again revisiting the story that started it all, announcing that a brand new remaster is on the way. A remaster of the war between Amuro and Char, though fans of the mech franchise will be waiting for this new take on an old classic for some time.

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During the recent livestream, Bandai Namco announced that the upcoming Gundam remaster has been confirmed, though fans will be waiting until 2029 to dig into this fresh take. The official statement from the Gundam website reads, “As we approach the 50th anniversary of Gundam, a remaster project has been launched to allow even more fans to experience the origin of the series, “Mobile Suit Gundam”. Planned for release in 2029, please stay tuned for further updates.” As of the writing of this article, it was not confirmed whether the upcoming remaster will be a full television series and/or a feature-length film, though this is far from the only time we’ve revisited the og universe. You can check out the livestream below.

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The Gundam Story That Started It All

Bandai Namco

Despite the original Gundam series debuting in the 1970s, the beloved mech franchise has found countless ways of returning to the public eye. One of the biggest returns to this universe was with the latest Gundam movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe. The second entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash trilogy, the movie once again focuses on the story of the heir apparent to both Amuro and Char, landing in North American theaters. While the third film has yet to confirm a release date, the focus on Noa Hathaway has been a successful story for the Mech franchise.

On top of Hathaway’s story, the original Gundam universe also saw a rather unique story play out in the anime known as Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Rather than telling a sequel story akin to Noa Hathaway’s, this anime took place in an alternate reality that flipped the script and saw the Principality of Zeon defeating the Earth Federation. While this timeline was fundamentally different from the one that many Gundam fans came to know, it still created a functioning society where the classic mechs were put into unique situations. There are still Gundam series that move away from the world that kicked off the franchise, it’s clear that the long-running anime has been more than willing to bring things back the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

What do you think of Gundam remaking the conflict between Amuro and Char? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Gundam Official Website