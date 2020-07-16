Dragon Ball Teases Janemba's New Design

Super Dragon Ball Heroes hasn't just given us a brand new form for Super Saiyan 4, but also is hinting at the arrival of Janemba from the twelfth movie in the Dragon Ball Z series returning with a big power up to combat both the fights from the main universe as well as the time travelling heroes of the Xeno-verse. Following the introduction of Dr. W in the latest episode of the Big Bang Mission, Goku and Vegeta had their energy studied in order to give Janemba an extreme boost that will bring the demon to a brand new level.

With the feature length film of Fusion Reborn, fans of the Akira Toriyama franchise were introduced to the character of Janemba, who was the culmination of all of the energy that had been collected from evil folks who were being sent to hell. Janemba first appeared similar to how Majin Buu had arrived, in a form that was insanely large while also seeming to be harmless. Of course, as Goku learned over the course of the film, the first form of Janemba was still plenty dangerous as the Saiyan warrior was forced to go to Super Saiyan 3 in order to defeat him. Eventually, Janemba was only able to be defeated once Goku and Vegeta fused into Gogeta, blowing him away within the depths of hell.

Twitter User DBSHype shared the promotional image for the next big chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, not just revealing the Limit Breakers Super Saiyan 4 forms for Goku and Vegeta, but also a glimpse at the new form for Janemba after seemingly receiving a Super Saiyan 4 power boost of his own:

SDBH: BM3 Key Visual reveals New Janemba, Limit Breaker SSJ4 Goku & Limit Breaker SSJ4 Vegeta (I suppose).

BM3 Releases: August 6, 2020 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/MEjwBlDB9h — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 16, 2020

Janemba has actually appeared quite a few times within the continuity of the Dragon Ball Heroes spin-off, acting as a part of the Dark Demon Dimension and possessed with a dark Dragon Ball that gave him some serious extra energy. With his new look and energy boost, it will be interesting to see how Xeno Goku and Vegeta will stack up.

What do you think of Janemba's new look for Super Dragon Ball Heores? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

